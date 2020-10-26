Some Beaufort Co. neighborhoods discourage outside trick-or-treaters during COVID-19

Some Beaufort County neighborhoods that might traditionally be Halloween hot spots are instead buttoning up during the ongoing pandemic.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, some private neighborhoods without security gates are discouraging visiting trick-or-treaters.

At Newpoint on Lady’s Island, as many as 300-400 people come from surrounding areas to trick-or-treat along the planned community’s walkable network of porch-facing streets. But this year, the homeowner’s association board has voted not to allow non-residents to visit, citing coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources, board president Larry White said.

The neighborhood will place signs along its entrance leading up to Halloween and have people at the entrance Halloween night to turn people away.

“We hate that we had to come to this decision,” White said in a statement. “The tradition of Halloween in Newpoint is very special, lots of fun for our residents as well as the kids.”

Similarly on Hilton Head Island, Chinaberry Ridge is another private community discouraging outside trick-or-treaters as a safety precaution. Trick-or-treating in the neighborhood will be limited to residents and immediate guests, a property owners association representative said.

With no security gate, the neighborhood planned to post signs in the days before Halloween.

Throughout Beaufort County, local governments and communities are rethinking activities to avoid exposing large groups to the virus.

Some, like the Crowne at Old Carolina apartment complex in Bluffton, have told residents there will be no trick-or-treating at all. In gated Hilton Head Plantation, trick-or-treating hours are limited to 5-8 p.m. and residents are encouraged to set up at the end of driveways to limit more direct potential exposure from children coming to the door.

Neighbors are sharing plans for what they will or won’t do in online community groups like NextDoor. A resident on First Boulevard in Beaufort notified neighbors that his “Ghoulyard” — a front-yard maze of spooky decorations — is again open to visitors.

The city of Beaufort’s annual downtown trick-or-treat has been reinvented, with virtual costume and pumpkin-decorating contests. Goodie bags will be passed out from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, Washington Street Park, Pigeon Point Park and Southside Park.

The town of Port Royal, which didn’t hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Paris Avenue, included guidance for safe trick-or-treating in its weekly newsletter.

Elsewhere in the Lowcountry, the town of Hampton decided not to allow trick-or-treating. Town officials noted the rule will be encouraged but not enforced.