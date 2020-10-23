Who will be Beaufort’s next police chief? Here’s what we know about finalists

Beaufort has narrowed its choices for the city’s next police chief, but city officials are refusing to tell the public who they are.

City manager Bill Prokop is preparing to interview finalists to fill the position of top law enforcement officer after Chief Matt Clancy’s death in July.

Prokop declined to release the names of finalists before having his first interview with them, saying in an email that since he had not yet interviewed them, they weren’t “real” finalists. A city news release Thursday said finalists had been selected and would be interviewed by Prokop over the next 10 days, but Friday, City Attorney Bill Harvey said Prokop “has not determined the finalists.”

Despite that, groups of citizens have interviewed three candidates. Mike Sutton, a former council member and candidate for mayor, said he was part of a panel that interviewed interim Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman, a department head from Savannah Police Department, and an interim chief from a department in North Carolina. The panel asked candidates the same set of questions, individually completed critiques of each candidate and gave them to Prokop, Sutton said.

The S.C. Freedom of Information Act, the state law related to open records and meetings, says “materials relating to not fewer than the final three applicants under consideration for a position must be made available for public inspection and copying.” The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette filed an open-records request Thursday for finalists’ materials under the law.

An initial group of applicants was interviewed by video conference. A select group then met with a panel of about 15 community members and City Council, including mayor candidates Sutton and Councilman Stephen Murray.

McDorman has been with the Beaufort agency since 1995 and its deputy chief since 2010. Before that, he was a sheriff’s deputy and a law enforcement officer in the U.S. Air Force.

The job posting asks for 10 or more years of progressive experience and 7-8 years of command management. The new police chief will earn a starting salary of $95,000-$115,000 and will report to Prokop.

Clancy was with Beaufort Police Department for 23 years and was named chief in 2008. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

Prokop said in the release that he would consider input from various stakeholders and conduct a comprehensive background investigation before announcing the next police chief.

“Given the strong caliber of our finalists, I am confident that our next chief will be an exceptional leader who will continue our commitment to a police force that is responsive to our community and that ensures our neighborhoods are safe and secure,” he said.

The town of Bluffton released information identifying four finalists for police chief in late August before naming Savannah assistant police chief Stephenie Price its new police chief in mid-September.