Beaufort News
Check these numbers! Someone bought lottery ticket worth $2 million in Beaufort County
A Beaufort County convenience store customer became a millionaire Friday.
A ticket that won $2 million in the Mega Millions drawing Friday was sold at Parker’s on Savannah Highway, lottery officials said. The store is in the Shell Point area and in the town of Port Royal.
The winning ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls drawn, and the person paid an extra $1 to double their prize. The odds of winning $2 million are 1 in 12,607,306, the release said.
The winning numbers were 5-11-25-27-64.
