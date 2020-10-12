Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Beaufort News

Check these numbers! Someone bought lottery ticket worth $2 million in Beaufort County

A Beaufort County convenience store customer became a millionaire Friday.

A ticket that won $2 million in the Mega Millions drawing Friday was sold at Parker’s on Savannah Highway, lottery officials said. The store is in the Shell Point area and in the town of Port Royal.

The winning ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls drawn, and the person paid an extra $1 to double their prize. The odds of winning $2 million are 1 in 12,607,306, the release said.

The winning numbers were 5-11-25-27-64.

Profile Image of Stephen Fastenau
Stephen Fastenau
Stephen Fastenau covers Beaufort, Port Royal and the Sea Islands for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet. He has worked for the newspapers since 2010 in various roles as a reporter and assistant editor. His work has been recognized with awards from the S.C. Press Association, including first place for public service as part of a large team reporting on environmental contamination in a Beaufort military community. Fastenau previously wrote for the Columbia County News-Times and Augusta Chronicle. He studied journalism and political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and lives in Beaufort. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service