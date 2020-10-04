A historic Beaufort County swing bridge will be replaced soon. Here’s the progress

Drivers traveling to and from some of Beaufort County’s outermost islands might have noticed a transformation in progress.

The Harbor River Bridge, one few swing bridges remaining in South Carolina, now sits in the shadow of its soon-to-be replacement. A new 65-foot fixed-span bridge is taking shape across the waterway between St. Helena and Harbor islands, with close to half of the new structure in place.

The 3,300-foot bridge will include 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders, a contrast to the current narrow crossing.

State transportation officials say the new bridge will provide a safer crossing for motorists and allow uninterrupted travel for shrimping vessels and sailboats. The swing bridge pauses traffic periodically to allow the tall boats to pass.

Vehicles could cross the new bridge by the end of next summer, according to a S.C. Department of Transportation timeline. About a year from now, crews will begin dismantling the swing bridge that was built beginning in the late 1930s and used starting after World War II.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Work could be complete by early 2022.