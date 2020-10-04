Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Beaufort News

A historic Beaufort County swing bridge will be replaced soon. Here’s the progress

Drivers traveling to and from some of Beaufort County’s outermost islands might have noticed a transformation in progress.

The Harbor River Bridge, one few swing bridges remaining in South Carolina, now sits in the shadow of its soon-to-be replacement. A new 65-foot fixed-span bridge is taking shape across the waterway between St. Helena and Harbor islands, with close to half of the new structure in place.

The 3,300-foot bridge will include 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders, a contrast to the current narrow crossing.

State transportation officials say the new bridge will provide a safer crossing for motorists and allow uninterrupted travel for shrimping vessels and sailboats. The swing bridge pauses traffic periodically to allow the tall boats to pass.

Vehicles could cross the new bridge by the end of next summer, according to a S.C. Department of Transportation timeline. About a year from now, crews will begin dismantling the swing bridge that was built beginning in the late 1930s and used starting after World War II.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Work could be complete by early 2022.

Profile Image of Stephen Fastenau
Stephen Fastenau
Stephen Fastenau covers Beaufort, Port Royal and the Sea Islands for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet. He has worked for the newspapers since 2010 in various roles as a reporter and assistant editor. His work has been recognized with awards from the S.C. Press Association, including first place for public service as part of a large team reporting on environmental contamination in a Beaufort military community. Fastenau previously wrote for the Columbia County News-Times and Augusta Chronicle. He studied journalism and political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and lives in Beaufort. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service