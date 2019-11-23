Beaufort man dies after being shot in his car, crash into tree, coroner says

A Beaufort man has died after a shooting and car crash late Friday night, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said.

Ethan Bosworth, 20, was shot while sitting in a car on Waddell Road in Beaufort at about 10:15 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner David Ott said. He drove away after being shot and crashed into a tree on the same road, Ott said.

Bosworth was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m. Ott called the death a homicide but said Bosworth’s cause of death is pending an autopsy at Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

