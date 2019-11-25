Beaufort Co. nonprofit opens home to help women recovering from drug, alcohol addiction

A Beaufort-based nonprofit focused on helping people to recover from drug and/or alcohol addiction recently opened its third home in Beaufort County.

This one is the first to serve women.

The new location, at 116 Elliot Street just off Ribaut Road, is the second in Beaufort for Low Country Hope House, which also has one in Port Royal. The organization has assisted about 65 people since its founding in 2016, according to the nonprofit’s news release.

The women’s home will be able to accommodate six residents at a time, along with full-time house manager Samantha Loggins.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Since opening its doors a few weeks ago, the house has two residents.

Hope House board members Stephanie Nazzaro and Holly Peterson said opening a home for women is a big step because there’s nothing like it in the area.

“We really don’t realize how many women out there that are struggling with alcohol and drug addiction,” Peterson said. “They feel like they have no place to go and are alone. When they come here, they’re no longer alone.”

Residents typically live in the houses six months to a year. They are expected to pay rent, have a steady job, and take random drug and/or alcohol tests.

“Recovery is possible, but sometimes requires more than just detox or even short-term treatment,” founder James Fordham said in the release. “We aim to provide that support by offering a long-term recovery home where people can find freedom from alcohol and drug addiction.”

Hope House is accepting applications and recommendations for women to live in the home.

“Most of these women will be coming to us from a treatment facility with little to nothing of their own,” Nazzaro said in the release. “Because of their addiction, most have nonexistent relationships with any sort of support system. No family. No friends. Providing a safe and stable place where women can get their lives back on track is necessary.”

Donations, such as food and toiletries, are accepted year-round. They can be dropped of at the house.

The grand opening celebration is at noon on Dec. 2.