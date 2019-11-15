Beaufort Co. couple charged in shooting death of Lady’s Island man

Jesse Jones Jr., 41, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Lady’s Island resident Clinton Robinson in April. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

A Burton couple was arrested Friday and charged in the shooting death of a Lady’s Island man in April.

Jesse Jones Jr., 41, faces murder and weapon charges and his wife, Danyelle Ohonba, is charged with accessory in the death of Clinton Robinson in April, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said. Jones and Ohonba were arrested at their home Friday morning and booked at Beaufort County Detention Center.

Robinson, 36, was found shot to death early the morning of April 14 outside the home on Laurel Street East where Jones and Ohonba lived in Burton. Investigators learned from interviews that Jones shot Robinson, and Jones’ DNA matched a profile from evidence at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe Ohonba helped Jones cover up the crime, the release said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Bob Bromage said Jones and Ohonba knew Robinson but declined to offer more on the circumstances of the shooting, citing an an ongoing investigation.

Jones was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. A murder conviction is punishable by 30 years to life, and prosecutors can seek the death penalty.

Ohona is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, a felony that if convicted is punishable by up to 15 years.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday morning, Beaufort County court records show.

Jones was also arrested in October and charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to Beaufort County court records. He was free on a $10,000 surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 22.

Ohonba was charged in May 2018 with second-degree domestic violence. The case was dismissed in January without an indictment, court records show.