Beaufort man charged in armed robbery of Port Royal gas station

A Beaufort man has been arrested in the robbery of a Port Royal gas station early this year.

Jordan Burgess, 21, was arrested Thursday by Port Royal police and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime 10 months earlier, Beaufort County jail records show.

In January, a clerk at the Citgo gas station at 1451 Ribaut Rd. told police that a man wearing all black and a mask over his face entered the store just before 10:30 p.m., pointed a gun at her and demanded cash from the registers, according to a Port Royal Police Department report. Another caller had already alerted dispatchers to a suspicious person in the parking lot.

The man stole $177 from the registers and also took the clerk’s phone and the store phone before leaving, police documents say. Police and a K9 team searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Surveillance video showed the man enter the store with a black hooded sweatshirt, mask and carrying a silver handgun, according to the investigator’s report. The video showed him take cash and coins from the drawers while not wearing gloves, police wrote in their report.

A lab report completed in October showed a DNA match from a sample taken from one of the registers, according to the police report. Burgess was arrested after a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with him on Roseida Road on Nov. 14.

He remained jailed Monday with a $50,000 bond set for the armed robbery charge and $25,000 for the weapon charge, county records show. Burgess didn’t have an attorney listed in online court records.

Burgess was also arrested in March and charged with pointing a gun at someone, Beaufort County court records show. He pleaded guilty to unlawfully carrying a pistol and was sentenced to one year with credit for time served, according to court records.