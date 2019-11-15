Beaufort News
Update: Road clear to Bluffton from northern Beaufort Co. after Friday morning crash
A crash in northern Beaufort County early Friday morning temporarily blocked traffic headed toward Bluffton.
A wreck at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Robert Smalls Parkway near the Broad River Bridge blocked all traffic headed south, the Beaufort Police Department said in a Facebook post. Photos by Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department showed a silver vehicle that collided with a tractor trailer carrying cargo vans.
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed the road was clear and traffic flowing at 7:45 a.m.
No information about whether anyone was injured was immediately available.
Comments