Update: Road clear to Bluffton from northern Beaufort Co. after Friday morning crash

A crash at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Robert Smalls Parkway in northern Beaufort County blocks traffic headed south to Bluffton on Friday morning.
A crash at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Robert Smalls Parkway in northern Beaufort County blocks traffic headed south to Bluffton on Friday morning. Submitted Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department

A crash in northern Beaufort County early Friday morning temporarily blocked traffic headed toward Bluffton.

A wreck at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Robert Smalls Parkway near the Broad River Bridge blocked all traffic headed south, the Beaufort Police Department said in a Facebook post. Photos by Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department showed a silver vehicle that collided with a tractor trailer carrying cargo vans.

Beaufort County traffic cameras showed the road was clear and traffic flowing at 7:45 a.m.

No information about whether anyone was injured was immediately available.

