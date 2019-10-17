Want to hear from Port Royal candidates before the election? Know these upcoming events

Port Royal voters will have the chance to hear from candidates for mayor and Town Council ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The League of Women Voters will host a forum at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Monday. The church is in the historic Union Church building at 1004 11th St.

The three candidates for two open Town Council seats are expected to attend — incumbents Jerry Ashmore and Robert Landrum and challenger Kevin Phillips.

Mayoral candidate Joe DeVito also plans to attend. His challenger, Councilwoman Mary Beth Gray-Heyward, has a scheduling conflict and can’t attend, according to organizers.

Television journalist Asa Aarons will moderate the forum. Candidates will give opening remarks and then field questions provided by the public.

Questions can be submitted in advance by Friday by emailing lwvbeaufort@gmail.com, calling 704-641-7357 or visiting the Facebook page for the League of Women Voters Beaufort Area.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will also host candidates at Port Royal Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

The evening will start with an hour-long forum for Town Council candidates, followed by an hour-long forum for mayoral candidates. Questions for candidates from the business community can be emailed to hello@beaufortchamber.org.