Want something different to eat this weekend? The Beaufort Food Truck Festival is coming

Those looking for a unique bite to eat will have options this weekend in Beaufort.

The third annual Beaufort Food Truck Festival is happening at Beaufort Town Center on Saturday. About 20 food trucks are expected in the shopping center off Boundary Street from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A kids zone, Beaufort County Bookmobile and live music will also be part of the event.

The festival is hosted by the Lowcountry Jaycees and benefits Camp Hope, a summer camp in Pendleton for children with cognitive disabilities.