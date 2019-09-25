‘Sound of Port Royal’ and fixture at numerous Beaufort Co. events remembered for laugh

Jeremy Haden stands with his wife, Jen, while working sound at Street Music on Port Royal on Saturday. Haden, who conducted sound for all the town’s events, died unexpectedly later that night. Submitted

Jeremy Haden provided the sound behind numerous entertainment events, but those who knew him say the sound they associate with him is booming, joyous laughter.

Haden, 41, was “the sound of Port Royal,” and with his wife, Jen, provided the audio mixing and equipment for the town’s popular Street Music series, town festivals and other events throughout Beaufort County. He died unexpectedly at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after producing one of the town’s concert events Saturday night.

The cause of his death is pending a final autopsy report, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said.

People who approached Haden while he worked were welcomed by his infectious personality, those who knew him said Tuesday.

“I would have to say that his intoxicating laughter was his most endearing feature,” said JW Rone, who worked with Haden producing Street Music. “And he was one of the hardest working people I ever met.”

Haden served in the U.S. Marine Corps and will be buried with military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery on Oct. 2, according to a funeral home notice.

He worked with theater productions at USC Beaufort and helped build the theater and produce events at ARTworks, a community arts organization. Haden and his wife operated a music store in the organization’s former space in Beaufort Town Center before opening their own shop.

In Port Royal, Haden worked with the various concert acts and earned positive reviews from the performers, town officials said.

“They had become fixtures that we could rely on to provide great service at the drop of a hat,” Town Manager Van Willis said. “We’re all a little in shock at the moment and trying to figure our way through this.”

Haden provided all the equipment necessary to produce eight street concerts every year for about a decade, unloading and loading a stage, mixing boards and speakers that could fill a 5x9 trailer. He could also be seen at every major town event, including its blowout Fourth of July celebration at Sands Beach.

Jerry Ashmore, a town councilman who, with his wife Tina, knew Haden well, remembered Haden inviting his family under his tent this past summer and sharing snacks when rain interrupted the July 4 celebration.

“He was one of these guys that always lifted you up,” Ashmore said. “He always put you in a good mood...and it was genuine. He was genuinely happy to see you.”