Game between Beaufort County football rivals postponed due to threat of violence

Beaufort County high school football rivals will sit this week after their game was postponed due to the potential for violence.

The game scheduled between Battery Creek High School at Beaufort High School was postponed Friday due to “unrest in the community and a potential threat of violence,” the school district said in a statement. Principals and athletics directors for both schools made the decision after consulting with police, the statement said.

The schools will reschedule.

Both teams started the season with a loss last week, Beaufort High losing at A.C. Flora and Battery Creek falling at home to Whale Branch Early College High School.

Beaufort High will travel to play Effingham County on Sept. 6 and Battery Creek plays at Hilton Head Island High School.