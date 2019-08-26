There’s a new spot in Beaufort Co. to grab a bucket of chicken or BBQ plate

Former Lady’s Island restaurant owner has the laugh that kept them coming back We caught up for short interview with Larry Taylor, the former owner of LT's Home Cooked Meals on Lady's Island. The restaurant recently closed due to Taylor's health issues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We caught up for short interview with Larry Taylor, the former owner of LT's Home Cooked Meals on Lady's Island. The restaurant recently closed due to Taylor's health issues.

A new restaurant in northern Beaufort Co. hopes to give boaters a bite to eat on their way to and from the water.

Q’s Chicken Shack could open by this weekend at 40 Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island. The space was previously occupied by LT’s Home Cooked Meals, a local favorite owned Larry Taylor that closed in 2017.

The new place to eat was hatched by Jason Bailey and Chris Johnson, who have owned downtown barbecue restaurant Q on Bay since 2011.

“We’re going to be more focused on chicken-type dishes here,” Bailey said. “Real simple menu, still everything made from scratch like we do downtown.”

Q’s will serve buckets of chicken and bags of ice to cater to boaters headed to the recently rebuilt and renamed Whitehall Boat Landing on Factory Creek. People should also be able to grab a pound of pork and sides like coleslaw on their way home from the river or work.

Fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, barbecue sliders and chicken salad sandwiches are also expected on the menu. Dessert will include banana pudding and key lime pie.

Bay expects the initial hours to be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Seating will be a handful of stools at the bar inside, several booths and at picnic tables outside.

The outdoor area could eventually grow but will start simple, Bailey said.

Bailey said he and Johnson had planned to have multiple Q locations by this point, more than eight years after launching the Bay Street restaurant notable for its large outdoor deck. When the small building came open, and with work underway at the nearby boat landing, the partners jumped in.

“We thought it’d be a good opportunity to do something a little more simple,” Bailey said.