Armed robbery suspects arrested after standoff at Beaufort County home, police say

Two men were arrested after a standoff with officers at a home in northern Beaufort County on Friday, police said.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants on the two men late Friday morning in connection to a recent armed robbery, an agency news release said. The two people refused to come out of the house on Ernest Drive on St. Helena Island and were barricaded inside more than an hour before surrendering to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify the men or the charges they face.

This story will be updated.