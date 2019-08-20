Beaufort Co. school to celebrate life of teen who was ‘beacon of compassion’

Beaufort Academy student Anna Grace Dennis will be remembered during a memorial at the school Wednesday. Staff, students and friends will release hundreds of butterflies on the softball field.

A Beaufort County teenager who died this month will be remembered in a special ceremony at her school Wednesday.

Beaufort Academy staff and friends and family of Anna Grace Dennis will release hundreds of butterflies at the softball field of the private school on Lady’s Island. The ceremony is at 2 p.m., and all are welcome, according to a social media post from the school.

“Anna Grace served as an inspiration to those that knew and loved her,” the school said in the Facebook post. “Her commitment to the welfare of others made her a beacon of compassion, joy and hope. Her pride and love for her school and friends will forever live. “

Anna Grace, 16, died on Aug. 2. The cause and manner of her death are still pending, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott said Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lady’s Island teen had epilepsy, but the disorder didn’t stop her from volunteering for numerous extracurricular a activities and helping lead teammates, those who knew her said. A teacher said Anna Grace planned to study neurology and become a doctor to help others with epilepsy.

Anna Grace enjoyed hunting and fishing, played softball and volleyball at Beaufort Academy and was an ambassador for the school. A scholarship started in her name will be awarded each year by her family to a deserving Beaufort Academy student.

On Wednesday, more than 300 butterflies will be released at the softball field during the memorial ceremony.