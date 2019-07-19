Beaufort News
The Beaufort Water Festival wraps up soon. What’s on tap for the weekend
Blessing The Fleet is one Beaufort Water Fest tradition that has changed a lot over the years
The 2019 Beaufort Water Festival will close this weekend with parades downtown and on the river.
The 64th annual celebration of the city’s connection to its waterways includes a parade along the traditional route through downtown Saturday morning. And in the evening, the next commodore will be revealed.
Stunt planes will perform in an air show over the Beaufort River on Saturday afternoon. And on Sunday a priest will bless the local shrimp fleet and a parade of boats will compete for prizes.
Beaufort Water Festival weekend schedule
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park
Saturday
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
10 a.m.-noon: Water Festival Grand Parade. Downtown Beaufort.
Noon-4 p.m.: Nonprofit Expo.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Air show. Free admission. Stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard demo.
8 p.m.: Commodore’s Ball. Cost is $10, gates open at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
Sunday
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
Noon- 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
Comments