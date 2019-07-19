The Beaufort Water Festival wraps up soon. What’s on tap for the weekend

Blessing The Fleet is one Beaufort Water Fest tradition that has changed a lot over the years When the Beaufort Water Festival's Blessing The Fleet event started 62 years ago it was primarily to bless the shrimp boats and to introduce the new commodore. Many local shrimp boats participated. Take a look at how the event has changed over t Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When the Beaufort Water Festival's Blessing The Fleet event started 62 years ago it was primarily to bless the shrimp boats and to introduce the new commodore. Many local shrimp boats participated. Take a look at how the event has changed over t







The 2019 Beaufort Water Festival will close this weekend with parades downtown and on the river.

The 64th annual celebration of the city’s connection to its waterways includes a parade along the traditional route through downtown Saturday morning. And in the evening, the next commodore will be revealed.

Stunt planes will perform in an air show over the Beaufort River on Saturday afternoon. And on Sunday a priest will bless the local shrimp fleet and a parade of boats will compete for prizes.

Beaufort Water Festival weekend schedule

*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park

Saturday

9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

10 a.m.-noon: Water Festival Grand Parade. Downtown Beaufort.

Noon-4 p.m.: Nonprofit Expo.

1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Air show. Free admission. Stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard demo.

8 p.m.: Commodore’s Ball. Cost is $10, gates open at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.

Sunday

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.

Noon- 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats