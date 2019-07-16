Got talent? Here’s what’s coming up at Beaufort Water Festival on Wednesday

Kids’ Got Talent...Beaufort Water Festival edition A few highlights from the first half of the Talent Show on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, during the 61st annual Beaufort Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A few highlights from the first half of the Talent Show on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, during the 61st annual Beaufort Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

Beaufort friends and neighbors will compete Wednesday evening to determine whose talent outshines the others this year.

The annual Beaufort Water Festival talent show will be held on the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park stage.

Thirty-seven acts are scheduled to perform, said Mary Ann Borrmann, part of the Preceptor Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, which is the event’s longtime host.

“It’s a real local, community project,” Borrmann said. “Parents support it; kids love it.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Auditions were held in June.

Previous acts have included singing, dancing and instrumental performances. There will also be group performances and skits, Borrmann said.

Five community volunteers will serve as judges. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers in each of the five age categories.

Tickets are $10 — but free for those wearing a 2019 Water Festival T-shirt.

Parking is available at metered spots throughout downtown, including lots at the marina, Beaufort County Library and 500 Carteret St. Meter hours are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Free parking is also available along the bluff on Bay Street.

The day dock on the east end of Waterfront Park near Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge offers boaters a free place to tie up and enter the park.

The weather has cooperated through the first half of the 10-day festival. The forecast looks friendly until Friday, when afternoon showers are possible through the weekend.

Beaufort Water Festival Wednesday

*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

7 p.m.: Talent show. Admission is $10 or free with an official 2019 64th Annual Water Festival T-shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m. Children 5 and under admitted free.