Ready for another Water Festival concert in downtown Beaufort? Here are the details

Put your wallets and purses away. A concert in downtown Beaufort on Tuesday won’t cost you a thing.
The Pluff Mud Players will perform for the Beaufort Water Festival crowd in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The group of local musicians came together specifically for the event and are expected to play classic rock with a touch of country.
It’s the last nightly festival entertainment with free admission. The festival continues through Sunday, with a talent show, Lowcountry supper and Commodore’s Ball still among the events to come.
The Water Festival’s Hometown Tuesday event began as a way to gather the community after Hurricane Matthew thrashed Beaufort County in 2016. It’s been an annual event since then.
Parking is available at metered spots throughout downtown, in the Beaufort Downtown Marina lot and along the bluff along Bay Street. The day dock on the east end of Waterfront Park near Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge offers boaters a free place to tie up.
Beaufort Water Festival Tuesday
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment by Pluff Mudd Players and local artists. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.
