Ready for another Water Festival concert in downtown Beaufort? Here are the details

Candice Glover’s music choice wows crowd at Beaufort Water Festival American Idol winner, and Beaufort native, Candice Glover performs a song by The Beatles on Thursday night at the 62nd Annual Beaufort Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK American Idol winner, and Beaufort native, Candice Glover performs a song by The Beatles on Thursday night at the 62nd Annual Beaufort Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Put your wallets and purses away. A concert in downtown Beaufort on Tuesday won’t cost you a thing.

The Pluff Mud Players will perform for the Beaufort Water Festival crowd in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The group of local musicians came together specifically for the event and are expected to play classic rock with a touch of country.

It’s the last nightly festival entertainment with free admission. The festival continues through Sunday, with a talent show, Lowcountry supper and Commodore’s Ball still among the events to come.

The Water Festival’s Hometown Tuesday event began as a way to gather the community after Hurricane Matthew thrashed Beaufort County in 2016. It’s been an annual event since then.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Parking is available at metered spots throughout downtown, in the Beaufort Downtown Marina lot and along the bluff along Bay Street. The day dock on the east end of Waterfront Park near Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge offers boaters a free place to tie up.

Beaufort Water Festival Tuesday

*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment by Pluff Mudd Players and local artists. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.