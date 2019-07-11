Beaufort march part of nationwide effort to protest immigrant detention facilities

Photos show overcrowded conditions at migrant detention facilities Photos released in a report by the Dept. of Homeland Security Office of the Insepctor General reveal severely overcrowded conditions in migrant detention facilities in Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos released in a report by the Dept. of Homeland Security Office of the Insepctor General reveal severely overcrowded conditions in migrant detention facilities in Texas.

Visitors to the Beaufort Water Festival might notice lights across the river about the time fireworks are expected to dot the sky.

The League of Women Voters in Beaufort has organized a march and vigil as part of a national campaign to protest conditions at immigrant detention facilities. The local event will begin at 100 Sea Island Parkway at the old theater on Lady’s Island on Friday at 8 p.m.

Community leaders will speak at the theater, and then the group will walk along Sea Island Parkway to the foot of Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge while holding flashlights or phone lights directed toward downtown, according to a news release.

Organizers initially planned to walk across the bridge to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park but weren’t able to get a permit because of the Water Festival opening ceremony in the park at the same time, a release said.

The festival’s opening ceremony is 7 p.m., with the schedule including a performance by the Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks.

More than 750 communities are expected to participate in “Lights for Liberty” on Friday. A national coalition is partnering with local grassroots organizations to plan the events in opposition to “inhumane conditions” faced by migrants in detention facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the organization’s website.