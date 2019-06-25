Beaufort Co. teen charged after man shot in the head outside apartment complex

Damaujae Jenkins, from left, and Amber Sternitzke were arrested by Port Royal Police and charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in May. Beaufort County Detention Center

A Beaufort County teen has been charged in a shooting at an apartment complex last month that left a man wounded in the head and arm.

Damaujae Jenkins, who was 17 at the time, was a passenger in a car with several other people when it pulled through the parking lot of August on Southside apartments on Southside Boulevard in Port Royal on May 10, a Port Royal Police Department report said. After people in the car argued with a man standing in the parking lot with two other people, a shot was fired from inside the vehicle, and a man in the parking lot fired at the car.

Jenkins emerged from the back seat of the blue sedan and began firing at the group in the parking lot with a shotgun, a witness told police. A man in the parking lot was shot in the head and arm with what appeared to be bird shot.

Another man in the car armed with an apparent assault rifle also got out of the car and fired shots, according to the police documents. Trajaan Fripp remains wanted related to the shooting on charges of attempted murder, felony assault and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, Port Royal Police Maj. Ron Wekenmann said Tuesday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jenkins, a Grays Hill resident, was arrested June 20 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He remains jailed and held on $100,000 bond for each of the attempted murder charges and $25,000 bond on the weapon charge, online jail records show.

He turned 18 on Monday, according to jail records.

Attempted murder is a felony with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Jenkins told investigators he wasn’t involved in the shooting and that he had talked to the man who had been shot in the parking lot. He said the man agreed Jenkins wasn’t the person who shot him, according to the police report.

Amber Sternitzke, a 19-year-old Burton woman who owned the car involved in the shooting, was arrested May 11 and charged with accessory before the fact to a felony related to the shooting, jail records show. Sternitzke told police that she was a passenger in her car with another man and Jenkins, and they had gone to the apartments looking for one of the men in the parking lot, according to the Port Royal report.

She told investigators one of the men in the parking lot fired first, and that she dropped to the ground when the shooting began. Sternitzke said she later dropped off Jenkins and the other man before checking herself in the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, the police documents said.