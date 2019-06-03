Driving to and from Harbor, Hunting and Fripp islands this month? Read this first

Project director on features of proposed Harbor River Bridge During a public hearing on Nov. 15, 2016, at Lady's Island Elementary School, held to solicit comments from residents on the proposed Harbor River Bridge replacement, South Carolina Department of Transportation project director William "Tyke" Redf Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a public hearing on Nov. 15, 2016, at Lady's Island Elementary School, held to solicit comments from residents on the proposed Harbor River Bridge replacement, South Carolina Department of Transportation project director William "Tyke" Redf

Those traveling to popular beach areas in northern Beaufort County this week should be prepared for traffic delays the next couple of weeks.

Work on the Harbor River Bridge could include lane closures, with flag crews directing traffic, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation. The traffic changes start Monday and are supposed to last from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day through June 14.

Drivers in the area should be aware of construction equipment and crews, new traffic patterns and slower speeds, state transportation officials said in a release.

The narrow, two-lane swing bridge connects St. Helena Island to Harbor, Hunting and Fripp islands. Work has started to replace the aging bridge with a wider, fixed-span bridge.

The new bridge will be 3,300 feet long, with a 65-foot clearance and could be finished by late 2021. Lanes will be 12-feet wide, with 10 feet of shoulder on each side.

As a popular crossing for recreational vehicles and campers, a new bridge was touted as a safer alternative.

United Infrastructure Group was awarded the $54.7 million project, paid for by state and federal funds.