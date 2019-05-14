Funeral plans set for Savannah officer, father and army veteran who was fatally shot

Police honor Savannah Ga. officer killed in line of duty as body leaves hospital Police line the street as Savannah Police officer Sgt. Kelvin Ansari's body arrives at Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police line the street as Savannah Police officer Sgt. Kelvin Ansari's body arrives at Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

The Savannah Police Department has released funeral arrangements for the officer, U.S. Army veteran and father of four shot and killed while responding to a Saturday night robbery on Bull Street.

Sgt. Kelvin Ansari left behind a wife and four children ranging in ages from 5 to 25 years old. He also was a 10-year veteran of the department and served 21 years in the Army. CNN reported that Ansari grew up in Charlotte.

A public visitation will be held 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Campbell and Sons Funeral Home, 124 W. Park Ave.

A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Ave. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m.

A motorcade will proceed north on Waters Avenue to Victory Drive. It will turn east on Victory Drive to Skidaway Road and then turn on 36th Street to Bonaventure Cemetery.

Dedicated parking will be available for elected officials, SPD officers and outside law enforcement on the church grounds. Overflow parking will be across the street at Memorial Hospital. Transportation will be provided to the church.

A memorial site honoring Sgt. Ansari also has been set up at SPD Headquarters, 201 Habersham St.

Ansari worked in various units in the department including patrol, public housing enforcement and as a Northwest Precinct investigator. He was currently working as a supervisor in the Central Precinct, a release from SPD says.

“Last night, we lost a great man,” Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter said during a press conference Sunday. “We lost a man who spent a substantial portion of his life protecting our country and protecting our community. We lost a husband. We lost a father. We lost a leader.”

Ansari and another officer were shot when approaching a vehicle matching a description connected to the robbery at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, the police release says. The other officer, Douglas Thomas, was shot in the leg. He was released from Memorial Hospital Saturday night and is recovering at home.

“Our Savannah Police Department family is hurting today,” Minter said. “This is a tough time for us. This is also a tough time for the families of the officers. We will get through this but it will take us some time.”

He asked for thoughts and prayers from the community.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach said he met with Ansari’s widow and promised the city would do whatever it could to ease the pain.

“Our community owes these men, and all the men and women who wear the badge, a debt of gratitude,” DeLoach said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the incident because of the officer-involved shooting, Minter said. He said the department could not answer any questions about the investigation.

GBI released via a Tweet Sunday that the subject involved in the shooting had also died during the incident.