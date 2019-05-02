UPDATE: State health officials issue all clear after Beaufort County sewage spill

A sign at Port Royal Landing on Sands Beach Road in Port Royal informs visitors of a sewage spill off of Parris Island this week. sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

State health officials have lifted notices advising people not to swim or fish in the area of a sewage spill earlier this week near Parris Island.

Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority reported Monday that an estimated 20,000 gallons of wastewater had spilled into the Beaufort River from a broken pipe.

Signs were posted on boat landings in Port Royal and on Parris Island asking people not to swim or fish in the area. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control authorized the water utility to remove the signs, a news release said Thursday.

An agency spokesman said Wednesday that Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority had submitted water samples to the state department and that no further testing was needed. The nearest shellfish beds open to harvesting were unaffected by the spill, he said.