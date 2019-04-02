Beaufort News

Lady’s Island couple reported golf cart fire that spread to home and killed family’s dog

A fire at a home in the Red Bluff neighborhood on Lady’s Island killed the family’s small dog in the early hours of April 2, according to Scott Harris, the public information officer of the Lady’s Island/St. Helena Fire District.

Four fire units and an ambulance responded to the fire around 1:42 a.m., Harris said.

Neither homeowner was injured or transported to the hospital.

The marshfront homeowners awoke to an “orange blaze” and the smell of smoke before 1:40 a.m., Harris said.

He said the couple noticed a golf cart on fire in a breezeway under the home.

The homeowners tried to extinguish the golf cart fire with a garden hose, but it had already spread to the floor above the breezeway and the walls of the home, according to Harris.

IMG_0116.JPG
Fire units respond to a house fire that killed a small dog on April 2 on Lady’s Island. Lady’s Island/ St. Helena Fire District.

Both the homeowners and first responders tried to save the small-breed family dog but were unsuccessful, Harris said.

The home, which Harris said had smoke detectors installed, sustained “severe damage” in the fire.

Harris said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Although it is likely, we haven’t narrowed the cause to the charger (for the golf cart) at this time,” he said Tuesday.

Golf cart fires in Beaufort County

Harris said the fire district has seen several fires in the past that were caused by the charger for a golf cart.

Here are some tips for keeping your golf cart charger in safe condition:

  1. Don’t place any rags, papers or boxes on or close to a chargers.
  2. Always unplug a charger from the outlet when you’re not using it.
  3. Charge your cart’s batteries in a well-ventilated area.
  4. Match the battery charger with the correct lead acid batteries: Battery chargers are not universal. Check your user guide before plugging in.
Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Print and Digital International Journalism. To date, she has won two South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you’ll find her doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy resigns amid DUI, child endangerment charges, official says

Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy resigns amid DUI, child endangerment charges, official says

A Beaufort County SC Sheriff’s Office deputy resigned Tuesday after he had been arrested Friday and charged with DUI and child endangerment, an official said. James Prusinowski allegedly drove drunk into a truck.

Crime & Public Safety

Former solicitor allowed underage drinking before fatal Beaufort Co. boat crash, suit alleges

