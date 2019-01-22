Beaufort Walmart closed temporarily after fire breaks out in deli

A fire in the deli of Walmart in Beaufort has temporarily closed the store, according to officials.
Employees were using fire extinguishers to control the grease fire when firefighters arrived, said a news release from the Beaufort Port Royal Fire Department Chief Reece Bertholf.
Beaufort and Burton Fire District firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, the news release said.
The store was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Walmart, located at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway, will be closed temporarily while extinguishing agent and smoke damage is cleaned up, the news release said.
No timeline for reopening was available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
