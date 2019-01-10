Boil-water advisory lifted for parts of Beaufort

A boil-water advisory has been lifted for parts of Beaufort affected by a water main break on Tuesday.

The Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news release on Wednesday night that the latest water samples show the water is safe for human consumption.

The advisory was issued after a private contractor not affiliated with BJWSA hit a water main.

The areas affected included all of downtown from the County Office Building on Ribaut Road to Carteret Street and through Pigeon Point; to Bay Street and the Old Point, an earlier news release said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The boil water advisory meant residents needed to “boil their water before using for drinking, cooking or dishwashing,” the release said.





Some restaurants in the downtown area closed Wednesday because of the advisory. Others stayed open but had to bring in water and ice from outside sources.

BJWSA suggested that residents and businesses flush their water systems, running bathtub and sink faucets for 10 minutes or until the water is clear.



