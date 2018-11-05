Concours motoring festival concludes with ‘best in show’ award. Here’s who won

A 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria won the “Best of Show” Sunday at the 17th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival held at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.
New Jersey residents Joseph and Margie Cassini are the owners of the winner.
Other top awards were:
The Cassini’s convertible was also chosen for the event’s Best Rolling Art vehicle.
Other winners:
The Best Production/Performance vehicle – The Paul Doerring Founders Award was awarded to Kentucky residents Hunt and Pat Palmer-Ball for their 1967 American Shelby GT350 Fastback.
The Best Road & Track vehicle was awarded to North Carolina resident Jeff Files for his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gull Wing.
The ‘People’s Choice’ winner was a 1929 Ford Station Wagon owned by Thomas & Donna Fitzgerald of Selma, N.C.
In addition to vehicle awards, the 2nd Annual Michelin Junior Challenge Design, a scholarship program provided by a partnership among the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance, Michelin and the Beaufort County School District, was awarded to Hilton Head Island High School student Lily Tothero.
The 18th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance Motoring Festival is scheduled for Oct. 25 through Nov. 3, 2019.
For more information, visit www.HHIConcours.com.
