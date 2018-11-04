Today is going to be different.Crutchley will show the 4x4 behemoth at the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival at the Port Royal Golf Course on Hilton Head.
Owner of vintage military-vehicle from Hilton Head participates in Yemassee Mud Run
Up Next
Beaufort News
Hilton Head owned vintage all-terrain truck to preview at car show - after a car wash
November 04, 2018 08:16 AM
Hilton Head Island resident Todd Crutchley spent Saturday in Yemassee with his vintage 1975 Pinzgauer, a Swiss army vehicle he’s owned for the last 11 years.
But he wasn’t attending a car show.
He entered into the ever-growing and popular Yemassee Mud Run, where people try their luck powering through a 255-foot long mud bog.
“I doubt most vintage owners do what I do,” Crutchley wrote in an email. “Most have too much time, energy, emotion and cash tied up (in their vehicles).”
Here’s how it works.
After paying an entry fee and placed with similar vehicle-types, participants drive down a fast tack, turn at a tractor and head into the pit.
Needless to say it isn’t as easy as it looks, even for Crutchley’s military-style SUV that looks like it conquer anything.
He, like many other mudders, got stuck.
But he still had fun.
Today is going to be different.Crutchley will show the 4x4 behemoth at the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival at the Port Royal Golf Course on Hilton Head.
The all-terrain vehicle was developed in Austria and was manufactured as a military vehicle - used by many world governments.
Crutchley said the truck is still stock “except for the tires and yellow paint.”
You can find it in the “Preview” area of the show.
Good news if you’re a fan of off-road vehicles.
Crutchley wrote, “They (event organizers) want to have an off-road section next year.”
Comments