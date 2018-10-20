Beaufort Memorial announces entrance closure ahead of construction. Here’s how to get in

Visitors and patients of Beaufort Memorial Hospital will need to use different entrances to a part of the hospital’s campus for the next four months as a construction project begins Monday.
The entrance to the hospital’s Collins Birthing Center and Surgical Center will close for the construction Monday, according to a hospital news release.
During the closure, all surgical patients and visitors will enter through the Cochrane Heart Center and Main Lobby entrances.
Those entrances will be open at 5 a.m., and patients and visitors will be guided to the surgical waiting area for registration.
Laboring mothers will be asked to enter the center through the side of the building during the day and through the emergency department after 9 p.m., the release said. Visitors to postpartum may use the Cochrane Heart Center entrance during the day and the emergency department entrance after 9 p.m.
Visitors will be checked in by security before entering the unit.
The closure will make way for the construction of a new entrance with a large canopy to provide coverage for patients and visitors outside, and a remodeled and expanded waiting area inside.
The birthing center’s postpartum rooms will also be renovated.
When it opens, the renovated birthing center will include eight labor and deliver rooms, 12 postpartum rooms and a five-patient antepartum unit. The visitor waiting area will nearly double in size and each room will be furnished with new recliners for visitors.
For more information about the hospital’s birthing services, visit www.beaufortmemorial.org or call 843-522-5175.
