Military plane crash reported near Beaufort air station. Pilot ejected, officials say

A military plane crashed five miles outside Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort just before noon Friday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The pilot of the plane safely ejected, but was being evaluated for injuries, according to Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
The plane crash was reported near Clarendon Road and Joe Allen Drive in the Grays Hill area, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Military officials confirmed that it was a Marine Corps plane that has crashed, Bromage said. According to several news reports, the crash involved an F-35B stealth fighter jet.
MCAS Beaufort is home to five F/A18 squadrons and one F-35B Fleet Replacement Squadron, according to the air station’s website.
The crash area is roughly five miles away from the air station. It appears the plane crashed near water.
Kensley Crosby, of Beaufort, lives across Whale Branch River from Little Barnwell Island and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.
“I was inside and had on the morning news when I heard an explosion,” Crosby said. “At first I didn’t think anything of it, but then I looked up and saw the smoke.”
Crosby said she saw a large black billow of smoke coming from the scene and heard an additional three to four loud booms within 30 minutes of the first explosion.
“It was crazy I literally looked out and there were boats and helicopters everywhere,” she said. “This is such a small community, most people don’t even know we’re out here, so that was a lot to have happening.”
At 1 p.m., about an hour after the crash, Crosby said some smoke was still emitting from the crash site.
Richard Padgett, who lives on Joe Allen Drive, said smoke and some flames could be seen on what appeared to be Little Barnwell Island west of the air station and across from a boat landing. Padgett said there was a lot of boat activity in the area and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter overhead.
This is not the first military crash in Beaufort.
In 2007, Blue Angels pilot Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Davis was killed when the F-18 Hornet he was piloting went down in the area of Pine Grove Road, according to previous reporting by The Island Packet.
The crash occurred during the Beaufort Air Show. Davis, 32, became disoriented during the last maneuver of the Blue Angels’ performance, according to previous reports in the Packet.
The jet, going 425 mph, according to investigators at the time, crashed into trees. The landing gear went through the roof of a home, according to a lawsuit filed by the homeowners in 2010.
