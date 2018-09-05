Here’s how police paid tribute to Bluffton teen who died from cancer

In a somber and quiet way, a line of about 30 police cars on Wednesday evening from Bluffton, Beaufort and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stopped traffic as they made their way into the parking lot of May River High School. They had just their police lights flashing to honor one of their own, honorary officer Michael Mugrage, 16, a Bluffton teenager who died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Just weeks before his death from high-risk rhabdomyosarcoma, Mugrage had been sworn in as an honorary police officer with the Bluffton Police Department. At the time, about 30 police cars lined the street, including police vehicles from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Hardeeville Police Department.
The Bluffton teen started to receive palliative care in late summer after tests had confirmed his cancer had spread. He died on Aug. 28.
The community continues to honor Mugrage’s memory.
At Friday’s football game, players barreled through a paper sign that had angel wings, a halo and the number four. Savannah’s WTOC reported that Mugrage chose that number when head coach Rodney Summers asked what number he would want if he was on the Sharks team as an honorary captain.
Because of his failing health, Mugrage was never able to attend a game as the team’s honorary captain.
Instead, members of the team decided to rotate wearing the No. 4 jersey among the players to honor his memory. The team adopted the #playing4michael hashtag as well.
“Michael would have loved being at tonight’s football game. I wish he was here. The love for him is represented everywhere,” Jessica Mugrage, Michael’s mother, wrote that evening on her Facebook page.
Over the Labor Day holiday, a group of Bluffton kids sold lemonade and gold ribbons, a symbol for childhood cancer awareness. Savannah’s WSAV reported the group raised $10,000 that will be used to fund childhood cancer research.
The community was a rallying force for the teen and his family after his diagnosis last fall.
His teachers and classmates had numerous fundraisers, including a day where students could buck the dress code and wear jeans if they paid a dollar. Part of that fundraiser resulted in five people — two teachers, two students and a cop — having their heads shaved in a show of solidarity in the teen’s fight.
Michael Mugrage attended the assembly and told an Island Packet reporter that “chemo sucks, but May River High is amazing.”
At the celebration of his life, a crowd of teenagers, parents and law enforcement funneled into the high school gym to honor his memory and offer support to his family.
