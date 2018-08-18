Teenager missing from Beaufort Co home after he ran away with a knife, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old teenage male after he allegedly ran away from his St. Helena Island home with a knife Saturday evening.
Deputies responded to Orange Grove Road around 7 p.m. on a report of a missing and endangered juvenile named Theodore Frazier, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Frazier’s parents reported him missing after he allegedly ran into a wooded area near their residence with a knife, the release said.
His parents are concerned he may harm himself.
Frazier is described as an African American teen who is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
As of 8:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds were at the scene searching for Frazier.
Anyone who may come into contact with Frazier is urged to call 911 and report his location.
