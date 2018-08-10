Mega playground, music pavilion coming to new Hilton Head park. Check out the plans

A contagious infection is afflicting dogs in the area. It causes symptoms from coughing to pneumonia and is as yet undiagnosed. Hilton Head veterinarian Tracy Duffner gives suggestions on how to keep your dog from catching this ailment.
Because Hunting Island is an erosional barrier island, its lighthouse, built in 1875, was designed to be movable -- which became necessary in 1889. Here's how it was done, and more about the historic light.
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
When Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner heard rumors that Capt. JoJo Woodward was going to run against him for sheriff, Tanner says he confronted him about it and Woodward denied it. But months later, Woodward resigned and announced his candidacy.
Timmy O'Brien was born and raised in Beaufort, S.C. He moved to Atlanta after college, and has worked as a production designer for several well-known TV shows and movies. His recent work on the show "Atlanta" earned him a 2018 Emmy nomination.
Sean Aiken was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18, 2018. The community and his co-workers remember him as a "beautiful person" who brightened everyone's day and constantly made everyone laugh. Here's how they paid tribute to him.
More than 200 attended a service honoring former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, July 23, what would have been Chambers' 90th birthday. Chambers, who died July 14, helped bring the park to Beaufort.