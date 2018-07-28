Burton firefighters respond to 4 crashes in 12 hours

Burton firefighters responded to four crashes in just over 12 hours — one of which was a hit and run.
Three of the crashes happened on Friday Trask Parkway, Robert Smalls Parkway and Savannah Highway, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Minor injuries were reported in all of those crashes.
Around 6 p.m., a fourth crash was reported on Trask Parkway by Highway 21 Seafood. Firefighters arrived to find a single vehicle off of the roadway that had struck road signs.
The other vehicle involved had left the scene.
The driver involved in that crash appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The fire district has responded to over 140 crashes so far this year.
