Beaufort News

Burton firefighters respond to 4 crashes in 12 hours

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

July 28, 2018 08:55 AM

Burton firefighters responded to four crashes in just over 12 hours — one of which was a hit and run.

Three of the crashes happened on Friday Trask Parkway, Robert Smalls Parkway and Savannah Highway, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

Minor injuries were reported in all of those crashes.

Around 6 p.m., a fourth crash was reported on Trask Parkway by Highway 21 Seafood. Firefighters arrived to find a single vehicle off of the roadway that had struck road signs.

The other vehicle involved had left the scene.

The driver involved in that crash appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The fire district has responded to over 140 crashes so far this year.

