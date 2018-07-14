Kick back and relax at this new Beaufort massage business

Looking for some pain relief and relaxation in Beaufort?
A new massage business on Bladen Street might be just what you need.
Beaufort Massage & Bodywork opened its doors in November, but is celebrating its official grand opening Aug. 2, according to owner Deborah Black.
“I do a variety of services and specialize in neck and shoulder pain relief, cupping therapy, deep tissue, hot stone, reflexology and back and shoulder work,” Black said.
Black came to Beaufort County eight years ago from California and worked on Hilton Head Island for a few years before she decided to open her own business.
Sessions are mainly appointment-based at her studio office located at 705 Bladen Street.
For the business’ grand opening, Black said there will be a catered event with door giveaways.
Customers can enter to to win a grand prize basket that includes a 60 minute massage with essential oils, seasalt and an oil wrap.
Black said the massage business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment.
