He’s suspected of burglarizing a Beaufort Goodwill. Can you help police find him?

Beaufort police are searching for a Burton man they believe burglarized a Beaufort Goodwill store earlier this month.
Authorities are seeking Brandon White, 21, in connection to a burglary at on July 10 at the Parris Island Gateway Goodwill, according to a Beaufort Police Department Facebook post.
After the police department posted photos taken from surveillance footage during the burglary, multiple tips identified the break-in suspect as White, the post said.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the dispatch center at 843-524-2777. Tips may also be given to the police department’s tip line at 843-322-7938 or Master Sgt. George Erdel at 843-322-7958.
