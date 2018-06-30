Sheriff's Office investigates St. Helena Island shooting that left two teens wounded

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting reported Saturday afternoon on St. Helena Island that left two teenagers wounded.
The shooting happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. and injured two male teenagers, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. One victim is 16 and the other is 17.
One of the victims was dropped off in a vehicle at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to Capt. Bob Bromage. The second victim was dropped off wounded at a convenience store on St. Helena where EMS responded and took him to Beaufort Memorial.
One of the victims was later transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston from Beaufort Memorial, Bromage said.
Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
Deputies are gathering information on where the shooting happened and who may have been involved.
The incident is not believed to be a threat to the public, the release said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office's Emergency Dispatch or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC for a possible reward.
