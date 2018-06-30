Here's what's new at Beaufort Town Center and what's to come

A new store opened in Beaufort Town Center two weeks ago, and another is days away from opening, according to a Beaufort Town Center news release.
Customers are now welcome at Southern Carpet Wholesale at its new location at its new location in the center. The business re-opened two weeks ago after it moved to the new location, according to general manager John Kraft.
"Business is fantastic," Kraft said on Saturday. "We are very excited to be in our new spot."
The new location is next to OMNI and Wet Willie's. It's hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Customers will soon be able to visit Athena Corporation, located next to Dos Amigos Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar in front of Bi-Lo when it opens on Monday, the release said. The corporation relocated from its former home on the corner of Church and Boundary streets, according to co-owner Greg Sprecher.
The store specializes in cultured marble, solid surface, granite, and quartz for counter tops, tubs and showers.
"I think that showing our products and selections to buyers is going to be so much easier," Sprecher said.
Sprecher co-owns the business with Bob Pinkerton.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
