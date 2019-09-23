Beaufort Co. hosts free shredding, electronic recycling for county residents next month

Recycling tips. Find out three common recycling mistakes and 3 uncommonly recycled items. Here are some recycling dos and dont's to help you and our planet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some recycling dos and dont's to help you and our planet.

The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Section will hold two free recycling events on Saturday, Oct. 5, the department said in a release.

The electronic recycling event is open to all county residents and will accept personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives and miscellaneous electronics (microwaves, cell phones, radios, fax machines, and typewriters).

The event, postponed due to Hurricane Dorian, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton (map)

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

• Beaufort County Public Works, 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort (map)

The shredding event is also free for county residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shanklin Road Convenience Center, 80 Shanklin Road, Beaufort (map).

For more information, visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/recycle or call the Solid Waste and Recycling Section at 843-255-2736.