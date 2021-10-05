Huzzah! Hilton Head tops another list of best US islands in 2021. What to know

America has weighed in again: Hilton Head Island is one of the top islands in the world, according to a poll of Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Hilton Head was ranked as the best island in the United States during the travel magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The results were released Tuesday.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Hilton Head has topped the list of best U.S. islands in Condé Nast’s poll.

The Tuesday announcement came a few weeks after Hilton Head reclaimed the top spot in Travel + Leisure’s annual rankings of best islands in America.

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort also was honored in Condé Nast’s rankings as the No. 14 best resort in the South. Palmetto Dunes was the highest ranked resort on Hilton Head.

Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton snagged the No. 1 spot on the travel magazine’s list of best resorts in the South.

Aside from Hilton Head, other top U.S. islands were: 2. Kiawah Island, South Carolina; 3. Lanai, Hawaii; 4. Maui, Hawaii; 5. Oahu, Hawaii; 6. Mackinac Island, Michigan; 7. Kauai, Hawaii; 8. Big Island, Hawaii; 9. Marco Island, Florida; and 10. Key West, Florida.

A boardwalk in Palmetto Dunes leads to a crowded Hilton Head Island beach on Memorial Day weekend 2021. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet