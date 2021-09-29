Hilton Head to host Q&A for native islanders on new land use options, rules. Where, when?

The town of Hilton Head Island is hosting a Q&A session on Thursday for native islanders to learn more about recent amendments to the town’s land management ordinance that could help Gullah Geechee families better preserve their land for future generations.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Rowing and Sailing Center at Squire Pope Community Park, 133 Squire Pope Road.

The island’s Town Council in July voted 6-1 in favor of the amendments.

The family compound amendment allows multiple homes to be built on a single parcel of land with decreased setbacks, buffers and access widths, according to the town.

“The concept of (a) family compound honors the communal living traditions that exist in many of the native Island communities, where generations of family members share land and have built homes,” wrote Sheryse DuBose, the town’s historic neighborhoods preservation administrator, in a statement.

The family subdivision amendment, meanwhile, allows property to be subdivided without “requiring the installation of supporting infrastructure.” This gives a family the option to build on a parcel or save it for future generations, according to the town.

The uses permitted under the two amendments are granted as long as the property is within a historic neighborhood, has belonged to the same family since 1956 and is owned by family members who are biologically or legally part of the same lineage or who share a common ancestor.

The Thursday event at the Rowing and Sailing Center will answer the following questions: What is a family compound or family subdivision? What are the qualifications for a family compound? How do residents apply to get property designated as a family subdivision?