Local brewery event to honor Bluffton chef, food truck owner: ‘I can still see his smile’

Chef Saul Serrano was known for his warm smiles and his popular tacos.

The former Montage Palmetto Bluff chef started his food truck, The Naked Pig Tacos, in May 2021 and quickly became a weekly mainstay at Lot 9 Brewing Company in Bluffton, according to part-owner and taproom manager Kelley Trifari.

“Every time he came here, he was just happy,” Trifari said. “He wanted to share his love of food with others.”

Serrano, 37, died on Sept. 19, and is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was originally from La Puente, California, according to his wife, Angela.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He died of COVID-19, she said. He was unvaccinated.

“His spirit was pure and his energy was infectious,” a post from The Naked Pig Tacos Instagram page said. “He put his heart into everything he touched and loved his family, friends, and cooking beyond measure.”

Serrano had a long career with Montage Hotels, his wife said. Before starting the food truck, he worked for Montage in Laguna Beach in California and transferred to Palmetto Bluff in January 2017.

“He left Montage Hotels to pursue his dream of owning his own food truck,” his wife said in a text message.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Serrano “worked on (the truck) with his 14-year-old daughter Hailey. The daddy-daughter duo,” Angela Serrano wrote. “A deep connection and bond they had.”

Serrano gained a following for his California-inspired tacos in the Lowcountry, according to Trifari.

His fresh guacamole, al pastor tacos (marinated pork), and loaded french fries were a hit at the brewery, she said.

Lot 9 Brewing Company on Red Cedar Street in Bluffton is donating all its profits from Wednesday to Sunday for the Serrano family’s funeral expenses.

On Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the brewery is having a special beer release event that Trifari hopes will bring more money to the Serrano family.

So far, she said the company has solicited $550 in private donations and generated around $500 in profit for the family.

“I can still see his smile,” Trifari said. ‘He was so appreciative.”

The Serrano family is rooted in Bluffton. Angela Serrano is a Bluffton police officer and their daughter attends May River High School. Serrano said she has been grateful for the response from the Bluffton community.

“He was a perfect soul,” Serrano said. “He was my best friend. And my heart hurts that he was taken too soon.”