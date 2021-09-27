Are you curious about anything related to the Murdaugh case? Tell us your questions.

Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporters, along with journalists at The State newspaper in Columbia, have covered the Murdaugh boat crash and murders cases with in-depth and breaking stories, and now we want to hear from you.

Paul Murdaugh, who had been implicated in the boat crash that killed Mallory Beach in 2019, was killed along with his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, at their home in Islandton in June.

Three months later, family patriarch Alex Murdaugh was shot and has been charged with attempting to stage his own homicide so his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could get an insurance payout. The developments have unfolded like a mystery novel come to life, with allegations of fraud, drugs and conspiracy.

Law enforcement investigators are taking a new look at other cases as well, including the death of a former housekeeper in 2018 and into the death of a Hampton teen in 2015.

Is there something you’ve wondered about that we haven’t covered? Ask your questions using the form below, and we’ll work to get you answers.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.