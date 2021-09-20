United Airlines to offer year-round, nonstop flights from Hilton Head to this US city

Are you planning a trip to the nation’s capital? You’re in luck.

United Airlines is expanding its nonstop service between the Hilton Head Island Airport and the Washington Dulles International Airport, which is just west of Washington, D.C.

The United flights to and from Dulles previously were available only during the summer on Hilton Head, but the airline is now offering them year-round, Beaufort County announced Monday.

The flights will be available daily, according to the county.

Jon Rembold, airports director for the county, in a Monday phone call said that most United flights at Hilton Head’s airport run from May to September or early October, including routes to Chicago and Newark.

The airline will continue to offer those seasonal flights, Rembold said, but now has the year-round service for people traveling to or from Washington, D.C.

Rembold said he does not yet have data available on how many passengers flew the Dulles route this past summer.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will likely release that information sometime closer to the holiday season, Rembold said.

What’s happening with the terminal plan?

The latest airport news comes as local officials continue to plan for a major terminal expansion on Hilton Head.

The terminal plan would add 42,000 square feet to the airport’s 18,500 square-foot building, about half of which is a holding room for passengers waiting to board, according to an application filed with the island’s Design Review Board for discussion last December. The other half includes a new grand hall and a four-lane passenger drop-off and pick-up area, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.

The project’s budget is $37.5 million, and $20 million of that is being paid for by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, Rembold previously said.

After standard 5% contributions from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, and the airport itself, the project still needs about $15 million, Rembold has estimated.

One of the new Hilton Head Airport terminal expansion renderings. Beaufort County

