Person exposed to rabid bat in gated community on Hilton Head. What to know

A person was recently exposed to a rabid bat on Hilton Head Island, according to state health officials.

The bat was found in Sea Pines Resort near Lands End Road and Lands End Court on the island’s south end.

The person exposed to the bat was referred to their health care provider, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The bat was sent to DHEC’s laboratory for testing last Friday, and officials confirmed on Saturday that the animal had rabies. DHEC issued a news release about the bat on Monday.

“Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn,” wrote Terri McCollister, DHEC’s rabies program team leader, in the news release.

“Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.”

Here are DHEC’s tips on how to protect yourself from rabies:

Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands

Any bat that has potentially had contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched

Do not release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet to rabies

Call DHEC’s environmental affairs office in Beaufort to report a potential exposure at (843) 846-1030 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or after hours or on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (select option 2)

The bat on Hilton Head is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Beaufort County in 2021, according to DHEC.

A rabid raccoon was found in Sea Pines on Baynard Park Road in late August. There were no known exposures, DHEC reported at the time.