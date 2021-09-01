Hilton Head to temporarily close Driessen Beach Park on Thursday. Here’s why

Driessen Beach Park on Hilton Head Island will be temporarily closed Thursday morning, said Jeff Netzinger, the town’s stormwater manager.

The closure could last up to four hours, Netzinger said. The town has to clean out a clogged drainage pipe near the park’s entrance.

“We’ll be in and out,” Netzinger said.

The work was scheduled for Thursday morning to avoid disruptions during the Labor Day weekend, he said.

The town on Wednesday afternoon was also working on drainage issues at Islanders Beach Park.

“There will be some minor obstructions to parking and the driveway aisle due to the equipment being used. Park access (will) remain open” at Islanders Beach, a town Facebook post read. “Please use caution.”