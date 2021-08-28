The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two men who fell into the Savannah River Friday night after their skiff collided with a dredging vessel, officials said Saturday morning.

There were seven people on the skiff, which collided with the dredging vessel around Elba Island at 9 p.m.

The Coast Guard, Chatham County police and Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources have been searching for them since then.

The other five people on the skiff were rescued and received medical care.

The two missing men are white and in their 20s, and were wearing swim trunks at the time of the collision. They were not wearing life jackets, an official at Coast Guard Sector Charleston said.

The official did not have an update on the status of the five people who were already rescued.