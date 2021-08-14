Man found dead along Hilton Head Plantation road. Sheriff’s Office investigating

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man in Hilton Head Plantation. Courtesy BCSO

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the side of Sagebush Lane in Hilton Head Plantation Saturday afternoon.

Deputies and Hilton Head Plantation security officers secured the scene and Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to look into the incident, the Sheriff’s office said Saturday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., investigators had found no signs of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office said. There were no subjects believed to be at large.

Residents and motorists near Sagebush Lane and High Bluff Road can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.