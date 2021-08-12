Local

Former national security adviser John Bolton to speak at Hilton Head event. Where, when

Former national security adviser John Bolton is coming to Hilton Head Island.

Bolton, who served former President Donald Trump from April 2018 until September 2019, will speak at an Oct. 1 event at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway.

The World Affairs Council of Hilton Head is hosting the event, which runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. People can register to attend for $15 or $20. More information can be found online: https://bit.ly/BoltonEvent

Bolton is planning to discuss “national security challenges and opportunities facing the Biden Administration — political, military and economic — and the positions it inherited from its predecessors.”

The former adviser resigned in 2019 following disagreements with the president. Trump at the time tweeted, “In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back!”

Bolton, a Republican, later wrote a memoir about his experiences in the Trump administration, “The Room Where It Happened,” and criticized the former president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts.
